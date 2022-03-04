Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Honda Civic

150,953 KM

Details Description Features

$11,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-263-4446

Contact Seller
2012 Honda Civic

2012 Honda Civic

Hybrid HYBRID SEDAN BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Honda Civic

Hybrid HYBRID SEDAN BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS

Location

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

  1. 8496578
  2. 8496578
  3. 8496578
  4. 8496578
  5. 8496578
  6. 8496578
  7. 8496578
  8. 8496578
  9. 8496578
  10. 8496578
  11. 8496578
  12. 8496578
  13. 8496578
  14. 8496578
  15. 8496578
  16. 8496578
  17. 8496578
Contact Seller

$11,988

+ taxes & licensing

150,953KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8496578
  • Stock #: 008160
  • VIN: JHMFB4F20CS008160

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 150,953 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Honda CIVIC HYBRID WITH 150953 KMS, ECON MODE, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, CD, RADIO, AC, POWER WINDOWS/LOCKS AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

Rear Head Air Bag,Power Windows,Driver Vanity Mirror,Bluetooth Connection,Front Head Air Bag,Climate Control,Intermittent Wipers,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,Stability Control,Brake Assist,Passenger Air Bag Sensor,A/C,Cloth Seats,Steering Wheel A...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto House

2015 Jeep Compass LI...
 136,640 KM
$16,988 + tax & lic
2015 Audi Q7 3.0T NA...
 70,989 KM
$34,988 + tax & lic
2016 BMW X6 M X6M NA...
 44,994 KM
$64,988 + tax & lic

Email Auto House

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

Call Dealer

403-263-XXXX

(click to show)

403-263-4446

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory