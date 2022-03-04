$12,988+ tax & licensing
$12,988
+ taxes & licensing
Auto House
403-770-9294
2012 Honda Civic
2012 Honda Civic
Cpe COUPE SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, ECON MODE
Location
Auto House
10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5
403-770-9294
$12,988
+ taxes & licensing
157,121KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8530292
- Stock #: 010173
- VIN: 2HGFG3B50CH010173
Vehicle Details
- Stock # 010173
- Mileage 157,121 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Honda CIVIC COUPE WITH 157,121 KMS SUNROOF, ECON MODE, BLUETOOTH, AUX CRUISE CONTROL, CD, RADIO, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS AND MUCH MORE!
Vehicle Features
Front Wheel Drive,Power Steering,Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes,Wheel Covers,Steel Wheels,Tires - Front All-Season,Tires - Rear All-Season,Temporary Spare Tire,Rear Spoiler,Automatic Headlights,Power Mirror(s),Intermittent Wipers,Variable Speed Intermitte...
Auto House
Auto House Jacksonport
10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5