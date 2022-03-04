2012 Honda Civic

$12,988 + taxes & licensing 1 5 7 , 1 2 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8530292

8530292 Stock #: 010173

010173 VIN: 2HGFG3B50CH010173

Vehicle Details Stock # 010173

Mileage 157,121 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Front Wheel Drive,Power Steering,Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes,Wheel Covers,Steel Wheels,Tires - Front All-Season,Tires - Rear All-Season,Temporary Spare Tire,Rear Spoiler,Automatic Headlights,Power Mirror(s),Intermittent Wipers,Variable Speed Intermitte...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.