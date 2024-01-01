Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday October 29.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 41991 <br/>Lot #: 600 <br/>Reserve Price: $5,950 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems. <br/> **SUSPENSION NOISE**MOTOR NOISE** **FRONT PASSENGER TIRE REQUIRES IMMEDIATE REPLACEMENT** <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

202,895 KM

Details Description

$5,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11841944
  2. 11841944
  3. 11841944
  4. 11841944
  5. 11841944
  6. 11841944
  7. 11841944
  8. 11841944
  9. 11841944
  10. 11841944
  11. 11841944
  12. 11841944
  13. 11841944
  14. 11841944
  15. 11841944
  16. 11841944
  17. 11841944
  18. 11841944
  19. 11841944
  20. 11841944
  21. 11841944
  22. 11841944
  23. 11841944
  24. 11841944
  25. 11841944
  26. 11841944
  27. 11841944
  28. 11841944
  29. 11841944
  30. 11841944
  31. 11841944
  32. 11841944
  33. 11841944
  34. 11841944
Contact Seller

$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
202,895KM
VIN 5XYZGDAG0CG143504

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 41991
  • Mileage 202,895 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday October 29.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 41991
Lot #: 600
Reserve Price: $5,950
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems.
**SUSPENSION NOISE**MOTOR NOISE** **FRONT PASSENGER TIRE REQUIRES IMMEDIATE REPLACEMENT**
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SE for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SE 96,218 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra GT GLS for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Hyundai Elantra GT GLS 95,352 KM $14,400 + tax & lic
Used 2023 CIMC 1RBR5305 T/A for sale in Calgary, AB
2023 CIMC 1RBR5305 T/A 0 $CALL + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe