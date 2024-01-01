Menu
<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1733608418599_0741133205746336 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span><p>ASK ABOUT OUR HOLIDAY SPECIALS!!</p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1733608418599_2767409431021288 data-jodit-selection_marker=end style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span><p><br></p><p>ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN HOUSE FINANCING!! O.A.CGET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTS.CA !!!We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. Sunday 10-3PM- LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!!- INSTANT APPROVALS!!- 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS! Interest will still accrue- CREDIT CONSOLIDATION!- UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE!- NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGECALL US NOW AT 403-402-2015!!! REPLY TO THIS AD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY!LOCATED @ 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, Alberta T3J 5H7 (Right behind Enterprise Car Rental) All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARFAX and WARRANTY!REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $800!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL***CALL 403-402-2015 FOR MORE DETAILS!!AMVIC LICENSED DEALEROnce we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customers personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individuals credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018</p>

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

212,514 KM

Details Description Features

$10,988

+ tax & licensing
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

LIMITED AWD | LEATHER | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | $0 DOWN

11998411

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

LIMITED AWD | LEATHER | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | $0 DOWN

Location

GT Motor Sports Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

403-402-2015

$10,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
212,514KM
VIN 5XYZHDAG3CG152632

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 212,514 KM

Vehicle Description

ASK ABOUT OUR HOLIDAY SPECIALS!!


Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Compact Spare Tire
Rear Privacy Glass
Roof rack side rails
Intermittent rear window wiper/washer
Body-colour bumpers w/dark grey lower inserts
Heated pwr body-colour manual folding mirrors w/timer
2-speed variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/deicer
P235/60R18 all season tires
Dark grey body-side moulding
Body colour grille w/chrome surround

Interior

Tachometer
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Floor mats
glove box
Lockable glove box
(3) passenger assist grips
(2) rear coat hangers
Remote fuel door/hood release
Seatback pockets
60/40 split-fold 2nd row bench seat -inc: adjustable headrests
Eco indicator
Dual illuminated sunvisor mirrors w/visor extensions
Leather-wrapped black shift knob
Cargo area under-floor storage
Pwr windows -inc: driver auto up/down
Simulated leather door trim inserts
Deluxe metal grain door sill scuff plates
Electrochromic rearview mirror w/compass -inc: HomeLink integrated transceiver
Premium cut-pile carpeting
Center stack mounted ashtray w/cigarette lighter
Adjustable illumination level

Mechanical

Brake Assist
Transmission Cooler
Lock-Up Torque Converter
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Front & rear stabilizer bars
MacPherson strut front suspension
Pwr ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes
150-amp alternator
3.5L DOHC CVVT V6 engine
Borg-Warner electronic all-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension -inc: gas shocks
(2) side-by-side steel exhaust pipes

Convenience

Clock

Safety

ABS
Child safety rear door locks
Energy-absorbing steering column
seat belt
brake
Front active head restraints
3-point seatbelts for all seating positions
Front seat mounted side impact airbags
Front & rear crumple zones
Shift interlock system
Pwr window lock-out button
Hood buckling creases & safety stops
Traction control system (TCS) w/electronic stability control (ESC)
Body-side reinforcements
Downhill brake control (DBC)
Lower/upper anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system
Roof mounted roll-over sensing side curtain airbags for front & 2nd rows

Powertrain

check engine

Media / Nav / Comm

Roof mounted micro antenna

Additional Features

Subwoofer
coolant temp
low fuel
charging system
door ajar
odometer
pinch protection
load limiters
fuel level
illuminated switches
door courtesy
4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
ignition
bottle holders
(2) rear console
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: SHIFTRONIC
iPod USB/aux input
Warning lights -inc: oil pressure
airbag (SRS)
Woodgrain trim -inc: centre console
lower dash
upper door inserts
TGS surround
Cupholders -inc: (2) front centre console
(4) doors
Lighting -inc: (2) map
central dome
Front seat belts -inc: pretensioners
adjustable shoulder anchors
Pwr tilt & slide glass sunroof -inc: one-touch open/close
Body-colour door handle w/chrome accents
3-month trial satellite radio subscription
Integrated door armrests -inc: door pockets
Silver accented instrumentation -inc: speedometer
Trip computer -inc: L/100 km
range
rear tailgate
trip distance
18 x 7.0 aluminum wheels
Infinity Logic 7 AM/FM/XM stereo w/6-disc CD/MP3 changer -inc: (9) Infinity speakers
605-watt external amp

GT Motor Sports Calgary

GT Motor Sports Calgary

Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7
403-402-2015

$10,988

+ taxes & licensing

GT Motor Sports Calgary

403-402-2015

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe