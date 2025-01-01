Menu
Need a vehicle that has style and class? Look at our Pre-Owned 2012 HYUNDAI SANTA FE GL AWD (Pictured in photo) /Filled with top options including Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Windows./Air /Tilt /Cruise/ Am/Fm Cd. player Smooth ride at a great price thats ready for your test drive. Fully inspected and given a clean bill of health by our technicians and a 6 Month warranty package.. Fully detailed on the interior and exterior so it feels like new to you. There should never be any surprises when buying a used car, thats why we share our Mechanical Fitness Assessment and Carfax with our customers, so you know what we know. Bonnybrook Auto sales is helping thousands find quality used vehicles at prices they can afford. If you would like to book a test drive, have questions about a vehicle or need information on finance rates, give our friendly staff a call today! Bonnybrook auto sales is proudly one of the few car dealerships that have been serving Calgary for over Twenty years. /TRADE INS WELCOMED/ Amvic Licensed Business.

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

119,845 KM

$10,900

+ GST
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD V6 Auto GL/HEATED SEATS/BLUETOOTH

12942077

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD V6 Auto GL/HEATED SEATS/BLUETOOTH

Location

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7

403-261-5892

$10,900

+ GST

Used
119,845KM
VIN 5XYZGDAG1CG138540

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BB8540
  • Mileage 119,845 KM

Vehicle Description

Need a vehicle that has style and class? Look at our Pre-Owned 2012 HYUNDAI SANTA FE GL AWD (Pictured in photo) /Filled with top options including Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Windows./Air /Tilt /Cruise/ Am/Fm Cd. player Smooth ride at a great price that's ready for your test drive. Fully inspected and given a clean bill of health by our technicians and a 6 Month warranty package.. Fully detailed on the interior and exterior so it feels like new to you. There should never be any surprises when buying a used car, that's why we share our Mechanical Fitness Assessment and Carfax with our customers, so you know what we know. Bonnybrook Auto sales is helping thousands find quality used vehicles at prices they can afford. If you would like to book a test drive, have questions about a vehicle or need information on finance rates, give our friendly staff a call today! Bonnybrook auto sales is proudly one of the few car dealerships that have been serving Calgary for over Twenty years. /TRADE INS WELCOMED/ Amvic Licensed Business. Due to the recent increase for used vehicles. Demand and sales combined with the U.S exchange rate, a lot vehicles are being exported to the U.S. We are in need of pre-owned vehicles. We give top dollar for your trades. We also purchase all makes and models of vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Safety

Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Comfort

Climate Control

Additional Features

Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7

403-261-5892

$10,900

+ GST>

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

403-261-5892

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe