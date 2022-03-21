2012 Hyundai Veloster

$3,900 + taxes & licensing 2 3 5 , 6 5 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8797736

8797736 Stock #: 41316

41316 VIN: KMHTC6AD6CU025907

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Mileage 235,650 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.