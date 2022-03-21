2012 Infiniti QX56

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 184,820 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Running Boards/Side Steps Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Trunk Power Liftgate Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Rain Sensing Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Mirror Memory Proximity Key Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio DVD / Entertainment Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Quads / Captains Split Rear Seat Seat Memory Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Warranty Warranty Available Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

