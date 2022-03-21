Menu
2012 Infiniti QX56

184,820 KM

Details Description Features

$23,988

+ tax & licensing
$23,988

+ taxes & licensing

GT Motor Sports South

587-432-3333

2012 Infiniti QX56

2012 Infiniti QX56

Premium | $0 DOWN, EVERYONE APPROVED!!

2012 Infiniti QX56

Premium | $0 DOWN, EVERYONE APPROVED!!

Location

GT Motor Sports South

3020 Ogden Rd SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4N4

587-432-3333

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,988

+ taxes & licensing

184,820KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8968942
  • Stock #: GTP2480
  • VIN: JN8AZ2NE7C9022480

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 184,820 KM

Vehicle Description

GT MOTOR SPORTS SOUTH

ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT – ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN-HOUSE FINANCING!!

GET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTSSOUTH.CA!!!

We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm.

 

SUNDAY'S BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!

-LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!!
-INSTANT APPROVALS!!
-6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS!
-CREDIT CONSOLIDATION!
-UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE!
-NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGE

CALL US NOW AT 587-432-3333!!! REPLY TO THIS ADD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY!!

LOCATED @ 3020 Ogden Road SE, Calgary, AB, T2G 4N5

All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARPROOF and WARRANTY!

****REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $800!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL*******CALL 587-432-3333 FOR MORE DETAILS!!


Once we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to the customer’s personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individual's credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C.

Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Available
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

GT Motor Sports South

GT Motor Sports South

3020 Ogden Rd SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4N4

