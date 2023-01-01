Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Jeep Compass

126,154 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2012 Jeep Compass

2012 Jeep Compass

NORTH

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Jeep Compass

NORTH

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 9825734
  2. 9825734
  3. 9825734
  4. 9825734
  5. 9825734
  6. 9825734
  7. 9825734
  8. 9825734
  9. 9825734
  10. 9825734
  11. 9825734
  12. 9825734
  13. 9825734
  14. 9825734
  15. 9825734
  16. 9825734
  17. 9825734
  18. 9825734
  19. 9825734
  20. 9825734
  21. 9825734
  22. 9825734
  23. 9825734
  24. 9825734
  25. 9825734
  26. 9825734
  27. 9825734
  28. 9825734
  29. 9825734
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
126,154KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9825734
  • Stock #: 64311
  • VIN: 1C4NJDAB9CD671335

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 64311
  • Mileage 126,154 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY APRIL 15.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 64311 - LOT #: - RESERVE PRICE: NOT SET - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. CALL 403-250-1995 FOR DETAILS. - AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. CALL 403-250-1995 FOR DETAILS. - * REQUIRES BOOSTER PACK TO RUN * SUSPENSION NOISE * - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 163,001 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Wrangler U...
 46,541 KM
$44,000 + tax & lic
2011 BMW X5 xDrive50i
 119,304 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory