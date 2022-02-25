$CALL+ tax & licensing
2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Laredo
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
141,040KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8418690
- Stock #: 22098A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
- Interior Colour Black Interior
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 141,040 KM
Vehicle Description
Special Purpose, 4WD 4dr Laredo, 5-Speed Automatic w/manual shift, Gas V6 3.6L/220
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear On/Off Road
Tires - Front On/Off Road
Temporary spare tire
18" x 8.0" aluminum wheels
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl
P265/60R18 all-season on/off road BSW tires
3.6L VVT V6 ENGINE (STD)
5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
BLACK INTERIOR PREMIUM LEATHER-TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
3.09 axle ratio
UCONNECT VOICE COMMAND W/BLUETOOTH -inc: USB port auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone
MEDIA CENTRE 430N -inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player 28GB hard drive 6.5" touch screen Garmin navigation system
COMMANDVIEW DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: rearward opening front panel fixed rear panel sunshade
Requires Subscription
ALL WEATHER CAPABILITY GROUP -inc: remote start system hill descent control Quadra-Trac II 4WD system Selec-Terrain system front tow hooks Mopar slush mats Mopar cargo area liner
26X LAREDO CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L V6 engine 5-speed auto trans 180-amp alternator 18" x 8.0" aluminum wheels P265/60R18 all-season on/off road BSW tires media centre 430 w/AM/FM stereo CD/DVD/MP3 player 28GB hard driv...
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5