Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday October 16.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 38944 <br/>Lot #: 466 <br/>Reserve Price: $10,900 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Claim History: Claim History. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2012 Jeep Wrangler

154,978 KM

Details Description

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11802743
  2. 11802743
  3. 11802743
  4. 11802743
  5. 11802743
  6. 11802743
  7. 11802743
  8. 11802743
  9. 11802743
  10. 11802743
  11. 11802743
  12. 11802743
  13. 11802743
  14. 11802743
  15. 11802743
  16. 11802743
  17. 11802743
  18. 11802743
  19. 11802743
  20. 11802743
  21. 11802743
  22. 11802743
  23. 11802743
  24. 11802743
  25. 11802743
  26. 11802743
  27. 11802743
Contact Seller

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
154,978KM
VIN 1C4AJWAG0CL187923

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 38944
  • Mileage 154,978 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday October 16.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 38944
Lot #: 466
Reserve Price: $10,900
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Claim History: Claim History.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2020 Kia Sportage EX for sale in Calgary, AB
2020 Kia Sportage EX 82,083 KM $20,800 + tax & lic
Used 2019 GMC Sierra Limited 1500 WT for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 GMC Sierra Limited 1500 WT 143,685 KM $12,000 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Scion tC Base for sale in Calgary, AB
2016 Scion tC Base 185,367 KM $6,500 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2012 Jeep Wrangler