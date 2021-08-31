2012 Jeep Wrangler

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 2 2 , 9 2 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7649362

7649362 Stock #: 21309A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Interior Colour Black Interior

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 122,926 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rollover protection bars Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control remote start Leather Steering Wheel Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Floor mats Power Outlet Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Sirius satellite radio w/1-year subscription Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Rear On/Off Road Tires - Front On/Off Road Running Boards/Side Steps Windows Rear Defrost Mechanical Four Wheel Drive 3.73 Axle Ratio Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Convertible Hardtop Targa Roof Conventional Spare Tire BRIGHT WHITE ANTI-SPIN DIFFERENTIAL NOT DESIRED (STD) 3.6L V6 ENGINE -inc: variable valve timing (VVT) (STD) P255/70R18 ON/OFF ROAD OWL TIRES (STD) 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: tip start hill descent control CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: UConnect hands-free communication w/voice command remote USB port vehicle info centre AIR CONDITIONING W/AUTOMATIC TEMP CONTROL -inc: air filtration MAX TOW PKG -inc: 3.73 rear axle ratio class II receiver hitch trailer sway damping 4-pin trailer tow wiring BLACK INTERIOR LEATHER SEAT TRIM W/RADAR RED STITCHING 24L ALTITUDE CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L V6 engine 5-speed auto trans 18" x 7.5" gloss black painted aluminum wheels w/polished lip unique berber floor mats w/black velour binding & radar red accent stitching unique black mat...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.