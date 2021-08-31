Menu
2012 Jeep Wrangler

122,926 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

Contact Seller
2012 Jeep Wrangler

2012 Jeep Wrangler

UNLIMITED ALTITUDE

2012 Jeep Wrangler

UNLIMITED ALTITUDE

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

122,926KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7649362
  • Stock #: 21309A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black Interior
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 122,926 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Sport Utility Vehicle, 4WD 4dr Altitude *Ltd Avail*, 5-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 3.6L/220

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
remote start
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Sirius satellite radio w/1-year subscription
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear On/Off Road
Tires - Front On/Off Road
Running Boards/Side Steps
Rear Defrost
Four Wheel Drive
3.73 Axle Ratio
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Convertible Hardtop
Targa Roof
Conventional Spare Tire
BRIGHT WHITE
ANTI-SPIN DIFFERENTIAL NOT DESIRED (STD)
3.6L V6 ENGINE -inc: variable valve timing (VVT) (STD)
P255/70R18 ON/OFF ROAD OWL TIRES (STD)
5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: tip start hill descent control
CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: UConnect hands-free communication w/voice command remote USB port vehicle info centre
AIR CONDITIONING W/AUTOMATIC TEMP CONTROL -inc: air filtration
MAX TOW PKG -inc: 3.73 rear axle ratio class II receiver hitch trailer sway damping 4-pin trailer tow wiring
BLACK INTERIOR LEATHER SEAT TRIM W/RADAR RED STITCHING
24L ALTITUDE CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L V6 engine 5-speed auto trans 18" x 7.5" gloss black painted aluminum wheels w/polished lip unique berber floor mats w/black velour binding & radar red accent stitching unique black mat...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

