2012 Jeep Wrangler

-
Exterior Colour
Bright White
-
Interior Colour
Black Interior
-
Body Style
Convertible
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
6-cylinder
-
Doors
4-door
-
Passengers
5
-
Mileage
122,926 KM
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Sirius satellite radio w/1-year subscription
Tires - Front On/Off Road
Running Boards/Side Steps
Adjustable Steering Wheel
ANTI-SPIN DIFFERENTIAL NOT DESIRED (STD)
3.6L V6 ENGINE -inc: variable valve timing (VVT) (STD)
P255/70R18 ON/OFF ROAD OWL TIRES (STD)
5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: tip start hill descent control
CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: UConnect hands-free communication w/voice command remote USB port vehicle info centre
AIR CONDITIONING W/AUTOMATIC TEMP CONTROL -inc: air filtration
MAX TOW PKG -inc: 3.73 rear axle ratio class II receiver hitch trailer sway damping 4-pin trailer tow wiring
BLACK INTERIOR LEATHER SEAT TRIM W/RADAR RED STITCHING
24L ALTITUDE CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L V6 engine 5-speed auto trans 18" x 7.5" gloss black painted aluminum wheels w/polished lip unique berber floor mats w/black velour binding & radar red accent stitching unique black mat...
