Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday September 24.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 37654 <br/>Lot #: 741 <br/>Reserve Price: $5,950 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Hail Damage: Hail Damage. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2012 Kia Rondo

118,727 KM

Details Description

$5,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Kia Rondo

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Kia Rondo

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11727264
  2. 11727264
  3. 11727264
  4. 11727264
  5. 11727264
  6. 11727264
  7. 11727264
  8. 11727264
  9. 11727264
  10. 11727264
  11. 11727264
  12. 11727264
  13. 11727264
  14. 11727264
  15. 11727264
  16. 11727264
  17. 11727264
  18. 11727264
  19. 11727264
  20. 11727264
  21. 11727264
  22. 11727264
  23. 11727264
  24. 11727264
  25. 11727264
  26. 11727264
  27. 11727264
  28. 11727264
  29. 11727264
  30. 11727264
Contact Seller

$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
118,727KM
VIN KNAHH8A85C7395249

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 37654
  • Mileage 118,727 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday September 24.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 37654
Lot #: 741
Reserve Price: $5,950
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2019 Nissan Kicks SV for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Nissan Kicks SV 116,110 KM $10,000 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Focus SE for sale in Calgary, AB
2013 Ford Focus SE 176,976 KM $3,600 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Limited for sale in Calgary, AB
2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Limited 8,485 KM $52,500 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2012 Kia Rondo