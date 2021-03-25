Menu
2012 Kia Sorento

82,119 KM

Northland Kia

EX

Location

Northland Kia

5100 Shaganappi Trail NW, Calgary, AB T3A 2L7

403-247-2411

82,119KM
Used
  • VIN: 5XYKUDA29CG281430

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 82,119 KM

Vehicle Description

Northland Kia offers a huge selection of new Kia models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Northland Kia is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. As a compact SUV, this vehicle packs all the performance of a full-size into a package that easily navigates the urban terrain. Enjoy the comfort and safety of this AWD Kia Sorento EX equipped with many standard features found on other vehicles as optional equipment. This 2012 Kia Sorento has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Kia Sorento EX is the one! *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.**Expires 2021/03/25

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
3-Point Rear Seat Belts
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
4-Wheel Anti-Lock Brakes
Dual-note horn
Rear child safety door locks
Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
Impact-sensing door unlock
(3) child seat anchorage holders
Front side-impact airbags
1st & 2nd row side curtain airbags w/roll over sensor
All Wheel Drive
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD
Roof Rails
Front/rear mud guards
Front fog lamps
Trip Computer
antenna
Anti-theft engine immobilizer
Rear Heat Ducts
Remote keyless entry w/panic
Electrochromic rearview mirror w/compass
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Pwr windows -inc: driver auto up/down
Front/rear floor mats
Rear fixed intermittent wiper w/washer
Auto Headlights
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/coil springs
Leather shift knob
60/40 split-folding rear bench seat w/double-folding functions (3) adjustable headrests
Cargo Cover
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Locking Differential
Locking glove box
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Cargo net hooks
Illuminated ignition
Rear defroster w/timer
(3) assist grips
Chrome rear garnish
54 amp/hr battery w/battery saver
Electric Fuel Door Release
Pwr door locks w/driver & front passenger central locking
Driver side 2-turn lock system
Luggage net
110 amp alternator
Body-colour heated pwr mirrors -inc: turn signal indicator
Tinted solar glass windshield w/sunband
Rear tinted privacy windows
2-speed front variable intermittent windshield wipers w/washer & de-icer
Lift-type tailgate
Front centre console w/armrest (2) front cup holders
Rear centre console w/(2) cup holders
Warning chimes -inc: key in ignition seat belt door ajar
Warning lights -inc: ABS check EcoMinder indicator airbag door/liftgate ajar low fuel low washer fluid check engine oil pressure
(3) 12V pwr outlets -inc: (2) front (1) rear
Front/rear map pockets
Chrome accent door handles
Dual extendable sunvisors -inc: illuminated vanity mirrors w/covers
Front map lamp w/sunglass holder
Downhill brake control
Hill assist control
Roll over protection
Driver/front passenger advanced airbags -inc: passenger switch
3-point front seat belts w/height adjustment pretensioners load limiters
Body-colour upper bumper -inc: black lower trim
Black lower side moulding
Black accent trim -inc: door garnish sill side
Black wheel arches
Metal & wood grain interior accents
Electric brake distribution
P235/60R18 tires
Premium door scuff plates
Leather-wrapped tilt & telescopic steering wheel w/cruise & audio controls
Dual zone auto climate control w/air filter ionizer
Lighting -inc: centre room cargo front door courtesy mood
3.5L DOHC 24-valve V6 engine
Enhanced cooling module
Ignition key interlock
Rear tow hook
Trailer pre-wiring
Enhanced shock absorbers
Bluetooth hands-free link *System Recognizes English Voice Prompts Only*
UVO entertainment system w/rearview camera
18 hyper silver alloy wheels
Smart key push button ignition
Independent multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs damper
AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: aux input jack USB port (6) speakers
Leather sliding/reclining heated front bucket seats -inc: 8-way pwr driver seat w/lumbar driver height adjustment adjustable headrests

Northland Kia

Northland Kia

5100 Shaganappi Trail NW, Calgary, AB T3A 2L7

403-247-2411

