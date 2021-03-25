2012 Kia Sorento

$CALL + taxes & licensing 8 2 , 1 1 9 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 6808079

6808079 Stock #: 21SR8574A

21SR8574A VIN: 5XYKUDA29CG281430

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 21SR8574A

Mileage 82,119 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control 3-Point Rear Seat Belts ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL 4-Wheel Anti-Lock Brakes Dual-note horn Rear child safety door locks Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes Impact-sensing door unlock (3) child seat anchorage holders Front side-impact airbags 1st & 2nd row side curtain airbags w/roll over sensor Powertrain All Wheel Drive 6-speed automatic transmission w/OD Exterior Roof Rails Front/rear mud guards Front fog lamps Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer antenna Security Anti-theft engine immobilizer Comfort Rear Heat Ducts Remote keyless entry w/panic Electrochromic rearview mirror w/compass Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering Pwr windows -inc: driver auto up/down Convenience Front/rear floor mats Rear fixed intermittent wiper w/washer Auto Headlights Suspension Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/coil springs Trim Leather shift knob Seating 60/40 split-folding rear bench seat w/double-folding functions (3) adjustable headrests Additional Features Cargo Cover CHROME DOOR HANDLES Locking Differential Locking glove box Front/rear stabilizer bars Cargo net hooks Illuminated ignition Rear defroster w/timer (3) assist grips Chrome rear garnish 54 amp/hr battery w/battery saver Electric Fuel Door Release Pwr door locks w/driver & front passenger central locking Driver side 2-turn lock system Luggage net 110 amp alternator Body-colour heated pwr mirrors -inc: turn signal indicator Tinted solar glass windshield w/sunband Rear tinted privacy windows 2-speed front variable intermittent windshield wipers w/washer & de-icer Lift-type tailgate Front centre console w/armrest (2) front cup holders Rear centre console w/(2) cup holders Warning chimes -inc: key in ignition seat belt door ajar Warning lights -inc: ABS check EcoMinder indicator airbag door/liftgate ajar low fuel low washer fluid check engine oil pressure (3) 12V pwr outlets -inc: (2) front (1) rear Front/rear map pockets Chrome accent door handles Dual extendable sunvisors -inc: illuminated vanity mirrors w/covers Front map lamp w/sunglass holder Downhill brake control Hill assist control Roll over protection Driver/front passenger advanced airbags -inc: passenger switch 3-point front seat belts w/height adjustment pretensioners load limiters Body-colour upper bumper -inc: black lower trim Black lower side moulding Black accent trim -inc: door garnish sill side Black wheel arches Metal & wood grain interior accents Electric brake distribution P235/60R18 tires Premium door scuff plates Leather-wrapped tilt & telescopic steering wheel w/cruise & audio controls Dual zone auto climate control w/air filter ionizer Lighting -inc: centre room cargo front door courtesy mood 3.5L DOHC 24-valve V6 engine Enhanced cooling module Ignition key interlock Rear tow hook Trailer pre-wiring Enhanced shock absorbers Bluetooth hands-free link *System Recognizes English Voice Prompts Only* UVO entertainment system w/rearview camera 18 hyper silver alloy wheels Smart key push button ignition Independent multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs damper AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: aux input jack USB port (6) speakers Leather sliding/reclining heated front bucket seats -inc: 8-way pwr driver seat w/lumbar driver height adjustment adjustable headrests

