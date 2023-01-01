2012 Kia Sportage

$6,900 + taxes & licensing 2 2 4 , 5 9 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9552370

9552370 Stock #: 59188

59188 VIN: KNDPCCA64C7300730

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 59188

Mileage 224,599 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.