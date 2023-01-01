Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Land Rover Range Rover

143,748 KM

Details Description Features

$20,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,988

+ taxes & licensing

GT Motor Sports Calgary

403-402-2015

Contact Seller
2012 Land Rover Range Rover

2012 Land Rover Range Rover

HSE LUXURY | $0 DOWN - EVERYONE APPROVED!

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Land Rover Range Rover

HSE LUXURY | $0 DOWN - EVERYONE APPROVED!

Location

GT Motor Sports Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

403-402-2015

  1. 1698526153
  2. 1698526158
  3. 1698526162
  4. 1698526166
  5. 1698526170
  6. 1698526175
  7. 1698526179
  8. 1698526184
  9. 1698526188
  10. 1698526193
  11. 1698526198
  12. 1698526203
  13. 1698526208
  14. 1698526212
  15. 1698526216
  16. 1698526221
  17. 1698526226
  18. 1698526228
  19. 1698526230
  20. 1698526232
  21. 1698526234
  22. 1698526235
  23. 1698526237
  24. 1698526239
  25. 1698526241
  26. 1698526243
  27. 1698526245
  28. 1698526248
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,988

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
143,748KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10602669
  • Stock #: GT312
  • VIN: SALMF1E47CA360312

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # GT312
  • Mileage 143,748 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT – ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN HOUSE FINANCING!! 

 

 

GET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTS.CA !!!

 

 

We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. Sunday 10-3PM

 

- LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!!

- INSTANT APPROVALS!!

- 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS!

- CREDIT CONSOLIDATION!

- UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE!

- NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGE

 

 

CALL US NOW AT 403-402-2015!!! REPLY TO THIS ADD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY!!

 

LOCATED @ 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, Alberta T3J 5H7 (Right behind Enterprise Car Rental) 

 

All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARPROOF and WARRANTY!

 

****REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $800!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL*******CALL 403-402-2015 FOR MORE DETAILS!!

 

 

Once we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customer’s personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individual's credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C. 

 

Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From GT Motor Sports Calgary

2010 Mercedes-Benz E...
 133,625 KM
$29,988 + tax & lic
2011 Volkswagen Tigu...
 158,700 KM
$14,988 + tax & lic
2013 Mercedes-Benz C...
 128,074 KM
$17,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email GT Motor Sports Calgary

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

GT Motor Sports Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

Call Dealer

403-402-XXXX

(click to show)

403-402-2015

Quick Links
Directions Website