2012 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

108,705 KM

$33,988

+ tax & licensing
$33,988

+ taxes & licensing

GT Motor Sports Calgary

403-402-2015

2012 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

2012 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

SC | $0 DOWN - EVERYONE APPROVED!!

2012 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

SC | $0 DOWN - EVERYONE APPROVED!!

GT Motor Sports Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

403-402-2015

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,988

+ taxes & licensing

108,705KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8952508
  • Stock #: GT7722
  • VIN: SALSH2E47CA736191

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # GT7722
  • Mileage 108,705 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

