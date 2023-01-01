$13,988+ tax & licensing
2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
2DR CPE C 250 RWD | $0 Down, Everyone Approved!
Location
GT Motor Sports South
3020 Ogden Rd SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4N4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,988
- Listing ID: 10285770
- Stock #: GTS8376
- VIN: WDDGJ4HB7CF738376
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 164,516 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof
AWD
Bluetooth
Premium Sound System
Different Dive Modes
Leather Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Introducing the 2012 Mercedes-Benz C250 Coupe, a harmonious fusion of style and engineering excellence. This iconic coupe embodies timeless sophistication and advanced performance.
Beneath the hood, a turbocharged 1.8-liter engine delivers dynamic power, ensuring exhilarating drives on any road. The meticulously designed interior boasts premium materials, offering comfort that complements its sporty nature.
Unleash your driving aspirations with precise handling and responsive steering, seamlessly integrated into the C250's DNA. Its sleek, aerodynamic profile exudes confidence while turning heads at every corner.
Advanced technology seamlessly blends with elegance, featuring an intuitive infotainment system and safety features that redefine peace of mind.
Capture attention and redefine your daily drives with the 2012 Mercedes-Benz C250 Coupe – where innovation meets elegance in every curve and contour. Elevate your journeys today.
AMVIC Licensed Dealer
Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=IbpRyrXRQKh0vvDgp7cNDyEgPBeQjzmk
GT MOTORS SPORTS SOUTH, 3020 OGDEN ROAD SE, CALGARY, AB
