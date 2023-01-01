Menu
2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

164,516 KM

Details Description Features

$13,988

+ tax & licensing
$13,988

+ taxes & licensing

GT Motor Sports South

587-432-3333

2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2DR CPE C 250 RWD | $0 Down, Everyone Approved!

2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2DR CPE C 250 RWD | $0 Down, Everyone Approved!

GT Motor Sports South

3020 Ogden Rd SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4N4

587-432-3333

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,988

+ taxes & licensing

164,516KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10285770
  • Stock #: GTS8376
  • VIN: WDDGJ4HB7CF738376

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 164,516 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2012 Mercedes-Benz C250 Coupe, a harmonious fusion of style and engineering excellence. This iconic coupe embodies timeless sophistication and advanced performance.

Beneath the hood, a turbocharged 1.8-liter engine delivers dynamic power, ensuring exhilarating drives on any road. The meticulously designed interior boasts premium materials, offering comfort that complements its sporty nature.

Unleash your driving aspirations with precise handling and responsive steering, seamlessly integrated into the C250's DNA. Its sleek, aerodynamic profile exudes confidence while turning heads at every corner.

Advanced technology seamlessly blends with elegance, featuring an intuitive infotainment system and safety features that redefine peace of mind.

Capture attention and redefine your daily drives with the 2012 Mercedes-Benz C250 Coupe – where innovation meets elegance in every curve and contour. Elevate your journeys today.

 

AMVIC Licensed Dealer

 

587-432-3333

 

Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=IbpRyrXRQKh0vvDgp7cNDyEgPBeQjzmk

 

 

GT MOTORS SPORTS SOUTH, 3020 OGDEN ROAD SE, CALGARY, AB

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

