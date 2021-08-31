Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

131,800 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplex Alberta

587-327-5804

Contact Seller
2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

CLS550 4MATIC

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

CLS550 4MATIC

Location

Autoplex Alberta

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

587-327-5804

  1. 7857414
  2. 7857414
  3. 7857414
  4. 7857414
  5. 7857414
  6. 7857414
  7. 7857414
  8. 7857414
  9. 7857414
  10. 7857414
  11. 7857414
  12. 7857414
  13. 7857414
  14. 7857414
  15. 7857414
  16. 7857414
  17. 7857414
  18. 7857414
  19. 7857414
  20. 7857414
  21. 7857414
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

131,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7857414
  • Stock #: AA0487
  • VIN: WDDLJ9BB6CA050757

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 131,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition 2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS 550! Featuring Leather Interior, Navigation, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth Connection, Heated/Memory Seats, Sunroof, Cruise Control, and many more great features!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
First Aid Kit
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Rain Sensing Wipers
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
dvd player
CD Changer
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interval wipers
Front air dam
High intensity discharge headlights
Subwoofer
Leather Seat
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Navigation Aid
Front Power Memory Seat
Front Power Lumbar Support
Automatic Load-Leveling
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Trunk anti-trap device
Telematics System
Separate Driver/Front Passenger Climate Controls
Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror
Passenger Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Vehicle Stability Control System
Electrochromic Exterior Rearview Mirror
Genuine wood trim
Manual Sunroof
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autoplex Alberta

2013 Mercedes-Benz G...
 124,300 KM
$33,999 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 Longho...
 179,824 KM
$32,995 + tax & lic
2013 Honda Civic LX ...
 124,300 KM
$13,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autoplex Alberta

Autoplex Alberta

Autoplex Alberta

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

Call Dealer

587-327-XXXX

(click to show)

587-327-5804

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory