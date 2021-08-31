2012 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

$25,995 + taxes & licensing 7 6 , 1 4 1 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7662949

7662949 Stock #: AA0462

AA0462 VIN: 4JGDA2EB2CA024332

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 76,141 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Tire Pressure Monitor DEEP TINTED GLASS Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Child Safety Door Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Power Sunroof Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Column Leather Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Rear Wiper Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Interval wipers Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer dvd player CD Changer Windows rear window defogger Additional Features Cargo Area Cover Front air dam Skid plate Telescopic steering column Front side airbag Front Heated Seat Second Row Folding Seat Side Head Curtain Airbag Heated Exterior Mirror Front Power Lumbar Support Power Trunk Lid Vehicle Anti-Theft Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Electronic Brake Assistance Telematics System Separate Driver/Front Passenger Climate Controls Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat Passenger Multi-Adjustable Power Seat Cargo Area Tiedowns Vehicle Stability Control System Second Row Side Airbag Genuine wood trim 4WD/AWD Manual Sunroof Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.