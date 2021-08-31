Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

76,141 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tulu Canada

1-833-580-8858

Contact Seller
2012 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

2012 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

ML350 BlueTEC

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

ML350 BlueTEC

Location

Tulu Canada

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

1-833-580-8858

  1. 7662949
  2. 7662949
  3. 7662949
  4. 7662949
  5. 7662949
  6. 7662949
  7. 7662949
  8. 7662949
  9. 7662949
  10. 7662949
  11. 7662949
  12. 7662949
  13. 7662949
  14. 7662949
  15. 7662949
  16. 7662949
  17. 7662949
  18. 7662949
  19. 7662949
  20. 7662949
Contact Seller

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

76,141KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7662949
  • Stock #: AA0462
  • VIN: 4JGDA2EB2CA024332

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 76,141 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition 2012 Mercedes-Benz ML350 BlueTEC! This AWD SUV is fully loaded, featuring Leather Interior, Heated/Cooled/Memory Seats, Navigation, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth Connection, Sunroof, Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Parking Aid, Lane Departure Warning, Dual A/C, Cruise Control, Running Boards, Tow Hitch, and many more great features!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Sunroof
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
Leather Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Interval wipers
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
dvd player
CD Changer
rear window defogger
Cargo Area Cover
Front air dam
Skid plate
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Front Power Lumbar Support
Power Trunk Lid
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Telematics System
Separate Driver/Front Passenger Climate Controls
Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Passenger Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
Second Row Side Airbag
Genuine wood trim
4WD/AWD
Manual Sunroof
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tulu Canada

2013 Audi A8 4.0T Se...
 104,000 KM
$28,999 + tax & lic
2017 Infiniti QX30 P...
 52,276 KM
$30,995 + tax & lic
2019 Infiniti QX60 P...
 70,609 KM
$41,995 + tax & lic

Email Tulu Canada

Tulu Canada

Tulu Canada

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

Call Dealer

1-833-580-XXXX

(click to show)

1-833-580-8858

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory