Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday May 27.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 73066 <br/>Lot #: 616 <br/>Reserve Price: $5,900 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems. <br/> *MOTOR NOISE* <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2012 MINI Cooper

155,362 KM

Details Description

$5,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 MINI Cooper

Watch This Vehicle
12558776

2012 MINI Cooper

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 12558776
  2. 12558776
  3. 12558776
  4. 12558776
  5. 12558776
  6. 12558776
  7. 12558776
  8. 12558776
  9. 12558776
  10. 12558776
  11. 12558776
  12. 12558776
  13. 12558776
  14. 12558776
  15. 12558776
  16. 12558776
  17. 12558776
  18. 12558776
  19. 12558776
  20. 12558776
  21. 12558776
  22. 12558776
  23. 12558776
  24. 12558776
  25. 12558776
  26. 12558776
  27. 12558776
  28. 12558776
  29. 12558776
  30. 12558776
  31. 12558776
  32. 12558776
  33. 12558776
  34. 12558776
  35. 12558776
Contact Seller

$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
155,362KM
VIN WMWSU3C5XCT541661

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 73066
  • Mileage 155,362 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday May 27.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 73066
Lot #: 616
Reserve Price: $5,900
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems.
*MOTOR NOISE*
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2023 Toyota Sienna XLE HYBRID for sale in Calgary, AB
2023 Toyota Sienna XLE HYBRID 93,607 KM $55,000 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Calgary, AB
2011 Ford F-150 XLT 242,608 KM $7,900 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Infiniti QX56 for sale in Calgary, AB
2013 Infiniti QX56 231,148 KM $9,500 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2012 MINI Cooper