2012 MINI Cooper

Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

6-Speed Manual Transmission Safety Brake Assist

Ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes

Electronic brake force distribution (EBD)

Cornering brake control (CBC)

SMART airbag deployment system

Anti-lock braking system (ABS) Comfort Automatic climate control Exterior Performance Tires Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Suspension Independent multi-link rear suspension

MacPherson strut front suspension Convenience Rear wiper w/washer Trim Black honeycomb grille

Additional Features CHROME DOOR HANDLES

SPORT PKG

Tilt/telescoping steering column

Fully integrated road safety technology (FIRST)

Anthracite Roofliner

Comfort Access

Media Connect

Rear roof spoiler

COMFORT PKG

Luggage compartment light

Driver/front passenger side thorax airbags

Front dome light

Side sun visor for driver

Chrome side air inlets w/"S" insignia

White turn signal indicators

Front & rear advanced head protection system (AHPS)

Driver & front passenger visors w/vanity mirrors -inc: slide covers

Ambience interior lighting -inc: (5) colour light switch function

Twin horns

Engine start/stop button

Sport button

Crash sensor -inc: fuel cutoff, lights on, door unlock

Driver/front passenger frontal airbags -inc: SMART airbag deployment system, passenger occupant sensor

Body-coloured tailgate handle

Dual pipe centred exhaust system w/chrome tips

Stainless steel driver side footrest & pedals

Chrome headlamp & taillamp bezels

Halogen headlamps w/follow-me-home function -inc: headlight beam-throw control w/manual adjustment

Heated pwr mirrors -inc: washer nozzles

Centre console -inc: (2) front & (1) rear cupholders, multi-purpose storage

Luggage compartment tie down eyes

Pwr windows -inc: one-touch open/close on driver & passenger side, trap release

Rear 50/50 split seat w/adjustable head rests

Rear window defroster w/automatic deactivation

Speed-sensitive electronic pwr rack & pinion steering

3-point safety belts for all seats

1.6L DOHC DI (MED) 16-valve twin scroll turbocharged I4 engine w/overboost

Front & rear foglamps

Black checkered interior trim

STYLE PKG

17" X 7.0" CONICAL SPOKE ALLOY WHEELS

BODY-COLOUR TOP & MIRROR CAPS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.