2012 MINI Cooper

Hardtop S Chrome Line

2012 MINI Cooper

Hardtop S Chrome Line

BCW Automotive Group

323 36 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1W2

403-606-9008

$14,985

+ taxes & licensing

  • 47,541KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4893036
  • Stock #: S2014
  • VIN: WMWSV3C59CTY27479
Exterior Colour
Ice Blue (Blue)
Interior Colour
Satellite Grey (T9GK)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder

2012 MINI COOPER S CHROME LINE - Expect more from a verifiable 5-Star selling dealer & come check out this absolutely stunning fully serviced and certified low km MINI S designed & crafted by BMW that has only 47,541 kms and comes powered by a fuel efficient and incredibly responsive turbo charged 181-HP 1.6L 4cly 6-Speed Manual w/Sport Button, Keyless entry w/Push Button Start, Dual Panoramic Sunroofs, Never take the keys out of your pocket with the very convenient Keyless Comfort Access with push button start, Bluetooth Hands Free Phone, A/C w/Automatic climate control, Rain Sensing Wipers, Lighting Package w/Front & Rear Fog Lamps, Chrome Line Interior & Exterior Package, Leather Multi-Function 3-spoke sport steering wheel w/Tilt & Telescopic, Mini Boost CD Sound System w/USB Media Connect & Satellite Radio Pre-Wire, MINI 17 LA Conical Spoke Alloy Wheels, Finished in the fun and hard to find Ice Blue w/Upgraded Satellite Grey Lounge Leather Sport heated front seats and more! Experience Minis legendary performance, safety and fuel economy, you will love the added safety and worry free winter driving the FWD Sport Handling Package/Sports Settings Button with Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) will bring you in the long Alberta winters & unpredictable summers *BUY WITH CONFIDENCE* as every vehicle has guaranteed title with available extended warranty and includes a copy of the extensive Mechanical Fitness Assessment (MFA) & CarFax history report, must see, purchase a MINI S at a fraction of the cost of new, Competitive financing rates available with $0 down, priced at $14,985.00, for additional inventory with customer reviews visit or like us on our Facebook business page at www.facebook.com/BCWLUXURY or https://bcwautomotivegroup.ca/ BCW Automotive Group is your verifiable 5-Star Mini Cooper Specialist! Now is the time to join the charismatic club of Mini Owners. Ph 403-606-9008 to make an appointment most anytime for you personalized viewing (including holidays/evenings & weekends) to serve you best by appointment only! We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! AMVIC Licensed Dealer. Stock #S2014.

Like all of you, weve been monitoring the evolving global impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID 19) At BCW Automotive Group our core value is Safety First, Always for our customers and the employees. We would like to share the daily precautions we are taking at our dealership to uphold this commitment. Sanitizer Locations- hand sanitizer dispensers at the dealership for guests and staff associates to sanitize hands throughout the day. Preparation- All technicians and wash attendants are required to wear disposable gloves to work on vehicles. Steering wheels and gear shift levers to be cleaned following a test drive. Hand Etiquette- As outlined by health officials, dealership employees are to practice frequent hand washing, practice social distancing and refrain from hand shaking. During this time, we are committed to maintaining productivity within our day-to-day operations to support your automotive needs. As we evolve our business to serve you, your patience and understanding is greatly appreciated.

Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • 6-Speed Manual Transmission
Safety
  • Brake Assist
  • Ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
  • Electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
  • Cornering brake control (CBC)
  • SMART airbag deployment system
  • Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Comfort
  • Automatic climate control
Exterior
  • Performance Tires
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Suspension
  • Independent multi-link rear suspension
  • MacPherson strut front suspension
Convenience
  • Rear wiper w/washer
Trim
  • Black honeycomb grille
Additional Features
  • CHROME DOOR HANDLES
  • SPORT PKG
  • Tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Fully integrated road safety technology (FIRST)
  • Anthracite Roofliner
  • Comfort Access
  • Media Connect
  • Rear roof spoiler
  • COMFORT PKG
  • Luggage compartment light
  • Driver/front passenger side thorax airbags
  • Front dome light
  • Side sun visor for driver
  • Chrome side air inlets w/"S" insignia
  • White turn signal indicators
  • Front & rear advanced head protection system (AHPS)
  • Driver & front passenger visors w/vanity mirrors -inc: slide covers
  • Ambience interior lighting -inc: (5) colour light switch function
  • Twin horns
  • Engine start/stop button
  • Sport button
  • Crash sensor -inc: fuel cutoff, lights on, door unlock
  • Driver/front passenger frontal airbags -inc: SMART airbag deployment system, passenger occupant sensor
  • Body-coloured tailgate handle
  • Dual pipe centred exhaust system w/chrome tips
  • Stainless steel driver side footrest & pedals
  • Chrome headlamp & taillamp bezels
  • Halogen headlamps w/follow-me-home function -inc: headlight beam-throw control w/manual adjustment
  • Heated pwr mirrors -inc: washer nozzles
  • Centre console -inc: (2) front & (1) rear cupholders, multi-purpose storage
  • Luggage compartment tie down eyes
  • Pwr windows -inc: one-touch open/close on driver & passenger side, trap release
  • Rear 50/50 split seat w/adjustable head rests
  • Rear window defroster w/automatic deactivation
  • Speed-sensitive electronic pwr rack & pinion steering
  • 3-point safety belts for all seats
  • 1.6L DOHC DI (MED) 16-valve twin scroll turbocharged I4 engine w/overboost
  • Front & rear foglamps
  • Black checkered interior trim
  • STYLE PKG
  • 17" X 7.0" CONICAL SPOKE ALLOY WHEELS
  • BODY-COLOUR TOP & MIRROR CAPS

BCW Automotive Group

BCW Automotive Group

323 36 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1W2

