Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Nissan Altima

178,392 KM

Details Description

$5,250

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,250

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2012 Nissan Altima

2012 Nissan Altima

S

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Nissan Altima

S

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8240262
  2. 8240262
  3. 8240262
  4. 8240262
  5. 8240262
  6. 8240262
  7. 8240262
  8. 8240262
  9. 8240262
  10. 8240262
  11. 8240262
  12. 8240262
  13. 8240262
  14. 8240262
  15. 8240262
  16. 8240262
  17. 8240262
  18. 8240262
  19. 8240262
  20. 8240262
  21. 8240262
  22. 8240262
  23. 8240262
  24. 8240262
  25. 8240262
  26. 8240262
  27. 8240262
  28. 8240262
  29. 8240262
  30. 8240262
  31. 8240262
  32. 8240262
  33. 8240262
  34. 8240262
  35. 8240262
  36. 8240262
  37. 8240262
  38. 8240262
  39. 8240262
  40. 8240262
  41. 8240262
  42. 8240262
  43. 8240262
  44. 8240262
  45. 8240262
Contact Seller

$5,250

+ taxes & licensing

178,392KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8240262
  • Stock #: 30602
  • VIN: 1N4AL2AP6CN451028

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 30602
  • Mileage 178,392 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY FEBRUARY 22.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 30602 - LOT #: 592 - RESERVE PRICE: $5,250 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - CLAIM HISTORY: CLAIM HISTORY. - ODOMETER DECLARATION: NON-SPECIFIC ODOMETER DECLARATION. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2009 Ford Escape XLT
 197,657 KM
$2,900 + tax & lic
2008 Hyundai Sonata ...
 175,695 KM
$1,500 + tax & lic
2012 Nissan Altima S
 178,392 KM
$5,250 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory