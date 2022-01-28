2012 Nissan Altima

$5,250 + taxes & licensing 1 7 8 , 3 9 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8240262

8240262 Stock #: 30602

30602 VIN: 1N4AL2AP6CN451028

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 30602

Mileage 178,392 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.