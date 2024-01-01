$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2012 Nissan Frontier
SV
2012 Nissan Frontier
SV
Location
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7
1-403-241-0300
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
136,244KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1N6AD0CW1CC454959
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 239244A
- Mileage 136,244 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
n/a
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
2017 RAM 1500 ST 303,111 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 ST 0 $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Ford Escape SEL 71,942 KM $31,995 + tax & lic
Email Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7
Call Dealer
1-403-241-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
1-403-241-0300
2012 Nissan Frontier