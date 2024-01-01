Menu
2012 Nissan Frontier

136,244 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2012 Nissan Frontier

SV

2012 Nissan Frontier

SV

Location

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

1-403-241-0300

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

136,244KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1N6AD0CW1CC454959

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 239244A
  • Mileage 136,244 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

