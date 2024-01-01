Menu
Looking for a stylish and versatile used car that can handle anything the Canadian roads throw at you? Look no further than this 2012 Nissan Juke 5dr Wgn CVT SL AWD, available now at Car Clinic. This sleek white hatchback boasts a black interior, offering a modern and comfortable driving experience. With its powerful I4 engine paired with a smooth CVT transmission and all-wheel drive, this Juke is ready for any adventure.

Whether youre navigating city streets or exploring back roads, youll appreciate the Jukes impressive handling and responsive performance. This model is packed with features designed to enhance both comfort and convenience, including a sunroof for open-air driving, GPS navigation to keep you on track, and a push-button start for effortless ignition.

Here are five features that will truly make you say Wow!:

All-Wheel Drive: Embrace the Canadian winters with confidence knowing you have the grip and traction to handle any weather conditions.
Sunroof: Enjoy the feeling of open-air driving with a touch of a button, letting in the fresh air and sunshine.
Push-Button Start: Say goodbye to fumbling with keys. Simply press the button and your Juke is ready to go.
GPS Navigation: Never get lost again! Enjoy the peace of mind of knowing exactly where youre going.
Proximity Key: Unlock your Juke and start it without ever needing to take your keys out of your pocket.

Visit Car Clinic today to experience this fantastic used Nissan Juke for yourself!

2012 Nissan Juke

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
2012 Nissan Juke

5dr Wgn CVT SV AWD

12022336

2012 Nissan Juke

5dr Wgn CVT SV AWD

Location

Car Clinic

Unit 130- 1122 40th Ave, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8

403-455-1534

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JN8AF5MVXCT119462

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Looking for a stylish and versatile used car that can handle anything the Canadian roads throw at you? Look no further than this 2012 Nissan Juke 5dr Wgn CVT SL AWD, available now at Car Clinic. This sleek white hatchback boasts a black interior, offering a modern and comfortable driving experience. With its powerful I4 engine paired with a smooth CVT transmission and all-wheel drive, this Juke is ready for any adventure.

Whether you're navigating city streets or exploring back roads, you'll appreciate the Juke's impressive handling and responsive performance. This model is packed with features designed to enhance both comfort and convenience, including a sunroof for open-air driving, GPS navigation to keep you on track, and a push-button start for effortless ignition.

Here are five features that will truly make you say "Wow!":

  • All-Wheel Drive: Embrace the Canadian winters with confidence knowing you have the grip and traction to handle any weather conditions.
  • Sunroof: Enjoy the feeling of open-air driving with a touch of a button, letting in the fresh air and sunshine.
  • Push-Button Start: Say goodbye to fumbling with keys. Simply press the button and your Juke is ready to go.
  • GPS Navigation: Never get lost again! Enjoy the peace of mind of knowing exactly where you're going.
  • Proximity Key: Unlock your Juke and start it without ever needing to take your keys out of your pocket.

Visit Car Clinic today to experience this fantastic used Nissan Juke for yourself!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Car Clinic

Car Clinic

Unit 130- 1122 40th Ave, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8

403-455-XXXX

403-455-1534

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Car Clinic

403-455-1534

2012 Nissan Juke