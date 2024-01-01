$12,900+ tax & licensing
2012 Nissan Juke
5dr Wgn CVT SV AWD
Location
Car Clinic
Unit 130- 1122 40th Ave, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8
403-455-1534
Certified
$12,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and versatile used car that can handle anything the Canadian roads throw at you? Look no further than this 2012 Nissan Juke 5dr Wgn CVT SL AWD, available now at Car Clinic. This sleek white hatchback boasts a black interior, offering a modern and comfortable driving experience. With its powerful I4 engine paired with a smooth CVT transmission and all-wheel drive, this Juke is ready for any adventure.
Whether you're navigating city streets or exploring back roads, you'll appreciate the Juke's impressive handling and responsive performance. This model is packed with features designed to enhance both comfort and convenience, including a sunroof for open-air driving, GPS navigation to keep you on track, and a push-button start for effortless ignition.
Here are five features that will truly make you say "Wow!":
- All-Wheel Drive: Embrace the Canadian winters with confidence knowing you have the grip and traction to handle any weather conditions.
- Sunroof: Enjoy the feeling of open-air driving with a touch of a button, letting in the fresh air and sunshine.
- Push-Button Start: Say goodbye to fumbling with keys. Simply press the button and your Juke is ready to go.
- GPS Navigation: Never get lost again! Enjoy the peace of mind of knowing exactly where you're going.
- Proximity Key: Unlock your Juke and start it without ever needing to take your keys out of your pocket.
Visit Car Clinic today to experience this fantastic used Nissan Juke for yourself!
403-455-1534