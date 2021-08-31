2012 Nissan NV 2500 ...

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 6 9 , 4 7 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7950641

7950641 Stock #: A15696

A15696 VIN: 1N6AF0KY4CN110916

Vehicle Details Body Style Minivan / Van

Transmission Automatic

Engine 5-cylinder

Mileage 269,479 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic Engine: 5.6L DOHC 32-Valve V8 Additional Features Monotone Paint Application Package AA00 w/No Options

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.