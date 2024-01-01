$CALL+ tax & licensing
2012 Nissan Rogue
SL
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Hakone White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 244,513 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2012 Nissan Rogue SL. Its Variable transmission and Gas I4 2.5L/152 engine will keep you going. This Nissan Rogue comes equipped with these options: HAKONE WHITE PEARL, BLACK, SEAT TRIM, Warning lights -inc: ABS, anti-theft, battery charge, brake, check engine, cruise control, door open, high beam, low fuel, low tire pressure, oil pressure, seat belt, slip indicator, supplemental airbag (SRS), turn signal/hazard, vehicle dynamic control (VDC) off, AWD indicator, Warning chimes -inc: headlights on, ignition key reminder, Vehicle speed sensitive pwr steering, Vehicle dynamic control, Variable intermittent windshield wipers, UV-reducing solar glass, Trailer pre-wiring, and Traction control system. See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
