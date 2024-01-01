Menu
Account
Sign In
Come see this 2012 Nissan Rogue SL. Its Variable transmission and Gas I4 2.5L/152 engine will keep you going. This Nissan Rogue comes equipped with these options: HAKONE WHITE PEARL, BLACK, SEAT TRIM, Warning lights -inc: ABS, anti-theft, battery charge, brake, check engine, cruise control, door open, high beam, low fuel, low tire pressure, oil pressure, seat belt, slip indicator, supplemental airbag (SRS), turn signal/hazard, vehicle dynamic control (VDC) off, AWD indicator, Warning chimes -inc: headlights on, ignition key reminder, Vehicle speed sensitive pwr steering, Vehicle dynamic control, Variable intermittent windshield wipers, UV-reducing solar glass, Trailer pre-wiring, and Traction control system. See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

2012 Nissan Rogue

244,513 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Nissan Rogue

SL

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Nissan Rogue

SL

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
244,513KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Hakone White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 244,513 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see this 2012 Nissan Rogue SL. Its Variable transmission and Gas I4 2.5L/152 engine will keep you going. This Nissan Rogue comes equipped with these options: HAKONE WHITE PEARL, BLACK, SEAT TRIM, Warning lights -inc: ABS, anti-theft, battery charge, brake, check engine, cruise control, door open, high beam, low fuel, low tire pressure, oil pressure, seat belt, slip indicator, supplemental airbag (SRS), turn signal/hazard, vehicle dynamic control (VDC) off, AWD indicator, Warning chimes -inc: headlights on, ignition key reminder, Vehicle speed sensitive pwr steering, Vehicle dynamic control, Variable intermittent windshield wipers, UV-reducing solar glass, Trailer pre-wiring, and Traction control system. See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
BLACK SEAT TRIM
Requires Subscription
HAKONE WHITE PEARL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Used 2014 Cadillac CTS Sedan Luxury AWD for sale in Calgary, AB
2014 Cadillac CTS Sedan Luxury AWD 68,541 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2002 Chevrolet Corvette Base for sale in Calgary, AB
2002 Chevrolet Corvette Base 103,001 KM $27,299 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota Tacoma SR5 + ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL + DRIVER SAFETY PACKAGE + KEYLESS ENTRY + TOW PACKAGE for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Toyota Tacoma SR5 + ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL + DRIVER SAFETY PACKAGE + KEYLESS ENTRY + TOW PACKAGE 71,951 KM $39,299 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

Call Dealer

403-256-XXXX

(click to show)

403-256-4960

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

Contact Seller
2012 Nissan Rogue