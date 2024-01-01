Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday September 17.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 35695 <br/>Lot #: 760 <br/>Reserve Price: $4,950 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Claim History: Claim History. <br/>Out of Province - BC: This vehicle has not previously been registered in Alberta. The purchaser must have the vehicle undergo and pass an Out of Province inspection before it can be registered in Alberta. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2012 Nissan Versa

124,217 KM

Details Description

$4,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Nissan Versa

SL

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Nissan Versa

SL

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11699719
  2. 11699719
  3. 11699719
  4. 11699719
  5. 11699719
  6. 11699719
  7. 11699719
  8. 11699719
  9. 11699719
  10. 11699719
  11. 11699719
  12. 11699719
  13. 11699719
  14. 11699719
  15. 11699719
  16. 11699719
  17. 11699719
  18. 11699719
  19. 11699719
  20. 11699719
  21. 11699719
  22. 11699719
  23. 11699719
  24. 11699719
  25. 11699719
  26. 11699719
  27. 11699719
  28. 11699719
  29. 11699719
Contact Seller

$4,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
124,217KM
VIN 3N1BC1CP0CL364363

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 35695
  • Mileage 124,217 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday September 17.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 35695
Lot #: 760
Reserve Price: $4,950
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Claim History: Claim History.
Out of Province - BC: This vehicle has not previously been registered in Alberta. The purchaser must have the vehicle undergo and pass an Out of Province inspection before it can be registered in Alberta.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 462,535 KM $2,500 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 225,139 KM $17,000 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Mazda CX-7 for sale in Calgary, AB
2010 Mazda CX-7 114,705 KM $7,000 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,950

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2012 Nissan Versa