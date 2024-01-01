Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday November 13.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 43988 <br/>Lot #: 787 <br/>Reserve Price: $4,950 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement. <br/>Claim History: Claim History. <br/> *ROOF HAS BEEN POORLY REPAINTED* <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2012 Nissan Versa

184,307 KM

Details Description

$4,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Nissan Versa

SL

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Nissan Versa

SL

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11901665
  2. 11901665
  3. 11901665
  4. 11901665
  5. 11901665
  6. 11901665
  7. 11901665
  8. 11901665
  9. 11901665
  10. 11901665
  11. 11901665
  12. 11901665
  13. 11901665
  14. 11901665
  15. 11901665
  16. 11901665
  17. 11901665
  18. 11901665
  19. 11901665
  20. 11901665
  21. 11901665
  22. 11901665
  23. 11901665
  24. 11901665
  25. 11901665
  26. 11901665
  27. 11901665
  28. 11901665
  29. 11901665
  30. 11901665
  31. 11901665
Contact Seller

$4,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
184,307KM
VIN 3N1CN7AP2CL818469

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 43988
  • Mileage 184,307 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday November 13.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 43988
Lot #: 787
Reserve Price: $4,950
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement.
Claim History: Claim History.
*ROOF HAS BEEN POORLY REPAINTED*
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2012 Nissan Versa SL for sale in Calgary, AB
2012 Nissan Versa SL 184,307 KM $4,950 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Subaru Legacy for sale in Calgary, AB
2012 Subaru Legacy 216,726 KM $3,500 + tax & lic
Used 2011 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive for sale in Calgary, AB
2011 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive 221,160 KM $7,900 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,950

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2012 Nissan Versa