OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday November 13.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION 
Stock #: 43609 
Lot #: 764 
Reserve Price: $2,450 
CarProof Report: Not Available 

IMPORTANT DECLARATION 
Hail Damage: Hail Damage. 
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems. 
 **ENGINE NEEDS MAJOR REPAIR** 
Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. 
 Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

2012 RAM 1500

247,079 KM

$2,450

+ tax & licensing
2012 RAM 1500

2012 RAM 1500

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$2,450

+ taxes & licensing

Used
247,079KM
VIN 1C6RD7LT7CS310625

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 43609
  • Mileage 247,079 KM

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday November 13.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 43609
Lot #: 764
Reserve Price: $2,450
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems.
**ENGINE NEEDS MAJOR REPAIR**
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$2,450

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2012 RAM 1500