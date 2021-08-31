Menu
2012 RAM 1500

195,100 KM

Big 4 Motors

403-561-2416

Contact Seller
Laramie

Location

Big 4 Motors

7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

403-561-2416

195,100KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7813026
  • Stock #: A15528
  • VIN: 1C6RD7JT6CS234852

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour DK. GRAY
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Mileage 195,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Every pre-owned vehicle from Big 4 Motors is fully safety certified and comes with a full inspection, a free CARFAX vehicle history report, 3 months of Sirius XM radio (on equipped vehicles), plus Mechanical Fitness Assessment.We also provide additional pre-owned vehicle offers such as Tricare extended warranties, and a variety of aftermarket add-ons. Need financing assistance? We can help with that too.Stop in today or visit Big4Motors.com. Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive retail dealer. Please see CARFAX Report available through Big 4 Motors for full vehicle history.Call us at: +1-403-252-6671*Note all options supersede standard factory equipment options. Please call us if you have any questions.Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealership, proudly serving Calgary for over 40 years!

Vehicle Features

Tires: P275/60R20 BSW AS
Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
Lower Two Tone Paint
GVWR: 6
Radio: Media Centre 730N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/NAV
700 lbs
Leather Trimmed 40/20/40 Bench Seat
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (65RFE)
Quick Order Package 25H Laramie
Wheels: 20'' x 9'' Chrome Clad Aluminum

