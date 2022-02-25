Menu
2012 RAM 1500

279,920 KM

Details

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2012 RAM 1500

2012 RAM 1500

SLT

2012 RAM 1500

SLT

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

279,920KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8333472
  • Stock #: 31876
  • VIN: 1C6RD7GT5CS121532

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 31876
  • Mileage 279,920 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY MARCH 22.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 31876 - LOT #: 525 - RESERVE PRICE: $8,999 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - CLAIM HISTORY: CLAIM HISTORY. - MECHANICAL PROBLEMS: THIS VEHICLE HAS NON-SPECIFIC MECHANICAL PROBLEMS. - **ENGINE RUNS ROUGH - MISFIRE** - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

