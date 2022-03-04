Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 RAM 1500

177,016 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2012 RAM 1500

2012 RAM 1500

Big Horn

Watch This Vehicle

2012 RAM 1500

Big Horn

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8591993
  2. 8591993
  3. 8591993
  4. 8591993
  5. 8591993
  6. 8591993
  7. 8591993
  8. 8591993
  9. 8591993
  10. 8591993
  11. 8591993
  12. 8591993
  13. 8591993
  14. 8591993
  15. 8591993
  16. 8591993
  17. 8591993
  18. 8591993
  19. 8591993
  20. 8591993
  21. 8591993
  22. 8591993
  23. 8591993
  24. 8591993
  25. 8591993
  26. 8591993
  27. 8591993
  28. 8591993
  29. 8591993
  30. 8591993
  31. 8591993
  32. 8591993
  33. 8591993
  34. 8591993
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

177,016KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8591993
  • Stock #: 37026
  • VIN: 1C6RD7LT8CS111339

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 37026
  • Mileage 177,016 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY MAY 21.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 37026 - LOT #: NOTSET3 - RESERVE PRICE: NOT SET - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - CLAIM HISTORY: CLAIM HISTORY. - DEALERSHIP TRADE-IN: UNIT WAS TRADED IN AND IS BEING SOLD ON BEHALF OF A FRANCHISE DEALERSHIP. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2006 MINI Cooper Base
 150,484 KM
$2,950 + tax & lic
2008 Jeep Grand Cher...
 216,790 KM
$6,000 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Equin...
 250,771 KM
$4,900 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory