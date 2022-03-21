$3,000+ tax & licensing
$3,000
+ taxes & licensing
2012 RAM 1500
ST
Location
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
294,087KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8732240
- Stock #: 39392
- VIN: 1C6RD7KT0CS295743
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 294,087 KM
Vehicle Description
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 39392 - LOT #: - RESERVE PRICE: $3,000 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - FINANCE REPO: THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN SEIZED OR SURRENDERED TO A CREDITOR OR BANKRUPTCY TRUSTEE. - MECHANICAL PROBLEMS: THIS VEHICLE HAS NON-SPECIFIC MECHANICAL PROBLEMS. - * ENGINE NOISE / RUNS ROUGH * LF CV AXLE BOOT TORN * - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8