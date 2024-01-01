Menu
Stock #: 43983 
Lot #: 782 
Reserve Price: $3,500 
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com 

IMPORTANT DECLARATION 
 *HOOD HELD CLOSED WITH ZIPTIES* 
Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. 
 Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

2012 Subaru Legacy

216,726 KM

$3,500

+ tax & licensing
2012 Subaru Legacy

2012 Subaru Legacy

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
216,726KM
VIN 4S3BMGG6XC3028388

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 43983
  • Mileage 216,726 KM

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday November 13.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 43983
Lot #: 782
Reserve Price: $3,500
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
*HOOD HELD CLOSED WITH ZIPTIES*
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2012 Subaru Legacy