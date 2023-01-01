Menu
2012 Toyota RAV4

264,240 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

1-877-212-7418

LIMITED

Location

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

264,240KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9470124
  • Stock #: J22528A
  • VIN: 2T3DF4DVXCW242629

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 264,240 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera!

Welcome to Crowfoot Dodge, Calgary's New and Pre-owned Superstore proudly serving Albertans for 44 years!

The Toyota RAV4 stands out in the competitive compact SUV segment. This 2012 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Calgary.

In the segment of compact SUVs, the 2012 Toyota RAV4 reigns supreme. If you're looking for fuel efficiency, versatility, and reliability in a small SUV, the 2012 Toyota RAV4 is the perfect fit. In the 2012 Toyota RAV4, Toyota has managed to deliver car-like ride and handling characteristics in a vehicle with a tall ride height and ground clearance. Safety is paramount at Toyota, so the RAV4 is wrapped in high-strength steel for increased rigidity and improved ride, handling and steering. For 2012, the Toyota RAV4 also gained a new standard audio head unit featuring Bluetooth hands-free phone connectivity and music streaming for added convenience. This SUV has 264,240 kms. Stock number J22528A is white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 179HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crowfootdodgechrysler.com/tools/autoverify/finance.htm



At Crowfoot Dodge, we offer:
  • Over 500 New vehicles available and 100 Pre-Owned vehicles in stock...PLUS fresh trades arriving daily!
  • Financing and leasing arrangements with rates from prime +0%
  • Same day delivery.
  • Experienced sales staff with great customer service.


Come VISIT us today!

Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Calgary. o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Rear View Camera
Navigation

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

