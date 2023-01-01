$CALL+ tax & licensing
2012 Toyota RAV4
LIMITED
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7
264,240KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9470124
- Stock #: J22528A
- VIN: 2T3DF4DVXCW242629
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 264,240 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcome to Crowfoot Dodge, Calgary's New and Pre-owned Superstore proudly serving Albertans for 44 years!
The Toyota RAV4 stands out in the competitive compact SUV segment. This 2012 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Calgary.
In the segment of compact SUVs, the 2012 Toyota RAV4 reigns supreme. If you're looking for fuel efficiency, versatility, and reliability in a small SUV, the 2012 Toyota RAV4 is the perfect fit. In the 2012 Toyota RAV4, Toyota has managed to deliver car-like ride and handling characteristics in a vehicle with a tall ride height and ground clearance. Safety is paramount at Toyota, so the RAV4 is wrapped in high-strength steel for increased rigidity and improved ride, handling and steering. For 2012, the Toyota RAV4 also gained a new standard audio head unit featuring Bluetooth hands-free phone connectivity and music streaming for added convenience. This SUV has 264,240 kms. Stock number J22528A is white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 179HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio.
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Rear View Camera
Navigation
