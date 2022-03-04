Menu
2012 Toyota Sienna

120,607 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Chinook Auto Sales

403-235-0123

2012 Toyota Sienna

2012 Toyota Sienna

5dr V6 XLE 7-Pass AWD Limited Leather Sun roof DVD Navi

2012 Toyota Sienna

5dr V6 XLE 7-Pass AWD Limited Leather Sun roof DVD Navi

Location

Chinook Auto Sales

2011 50 St SE, Calgary, AB T2B 1M6

403-235-0123

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

120,607KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8656219
  • Stock #: W0213
  • VIN: 5tddk3dc7cs030213

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Graphite
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # W0213
  • Mileage 120,607 KM

Vehicle Description

THIS IS A VERY NICE AND CLEAN TOYOTA SIENA, 7 PASSANGERS, WITH LOW MILEAGE. LITTLE HAIL DAMEGE ON THE ROOF.IT COMES WITH LEATHER,SUNROOF, BLUE TOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, PARKING SENSORS,BACK UP CAMERA,NAVIGATION, DVD. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE!!! FEEL FREE TO CALL US (403)235-0123, E-MAIL US CHINOOKAUTOSALES@LIVE.CA OR VISIT AT 2011 50TH ST S.E. CALGARY


YOU CAN ALSO GO TO WWW.CHINOOKAUTOSALES.COM TO VIEW SIMILAR INVENTORY!!!


CHINOOK AUTO SALES IS AMVIC CERTIFIED DEALER!!!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Xenon Headlights
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
ABS Brakes
Side Airbag
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
Navigation System
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Keyless Entry
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
3RD ROW SEATING
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
dvd player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof/Moonroof
Climate Control
Multi-Zone A/C
Entertainment System
Power Sliding Door
Parking Sensor
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags

Chinook Auto Sales

Chinook Auto Sales

2011 50 St SE, Calgary, AB T2B 1M6

403-235-0123

