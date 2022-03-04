$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2012 Toyota Sienna
5dr V6 XLE 7-Pass AWD Limited Leather Sun roof DVD Navi
Location
Chinook Auto Sales
2011 50 St SE, Calgary, AB T2B 1M6
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
- Listing ID: 8656219
- Stock #: W0213
- VIN: 5tddk3dc7cs030213
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Graphite
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 120,607 KM
Vehicle Description
THIS IS A VERY NICE AND CLEAN TOYOTA SIENA, 7 PASSANGERS, WITH LOW MILEAGE. LITTLE HAIL DAMEGE ON THE ROOF.IT COMES WITH LEATHER,SUNROOF, BLUE TOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, PARKING SENSORS,BACK UP CAMERA,NAVIGATION, DVD.
Vehicle Features
