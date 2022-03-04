2012 Volkswagen GTI

$9,000 + taxes & licensing 2 1 0 , 6 0 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8541038

8541038 Stock #: 36667

36667 VIN: WVWGV7AJ7CW215473

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 36667

Mileage 210,608 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.