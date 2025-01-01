Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday May 27.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 72834 <br/>Lot #: 542 <br/>Reserve Price: $5,500 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/> **EXTRA TIRES ON RIMS** <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2012 Volkswagen Jetta

157,474 KM

Details Description

$5,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Volkswagen Jetta

Watch This Vehicle
12552056

2012 Volkswagen Jetta

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 12552056
  2. 12552056
  3. 12552056
  4. 12552056
  5. 12552056
  6. 12552056
  7. 12552056
  8. 12552056
  9. 12552056
  10. 12552056
  11. 12552056
  12. 12552056
  13. 12552056
  14. 12552056
  15. 12552056
  16. 12552056
  17. 12552056
  18. 12552056
  19. 12552056
  20. 12552056
  21. 12552056
  22. 12552056
  23. 12552056
  24. 12552056
  25. 12552056
  26. 12552056
  27. 12552056
  28. 12552056
  29. 12552056
  30. 12552056
  31. 12552056
  32. 12552056
  33. 12552056
Contact Seller

$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
157,474KM
VIN 3VWBX7AJ0CM095601

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 72834
  • Mileage 157,474 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday May 27.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 72834
Lot #: 542
Reserve Price: $5,500
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
**EXTRA TIRES ON RIMS**
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 SS for sale in Calgary, AB
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 SS 259,824 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Altima SV for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Nissan Altima SV 192,757 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Jeep Cherokee North for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Jeep Cherokee North 197,667 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2012 Volkswagen Jetta