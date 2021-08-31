Menu
2012 Volkswagen Jetta

118,861 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Finance and Lease Auto

587-391-7757

2012 Volkswagen Jetta

2012 Volkswagen Jetta

comfortline

2012 Volkswagen Jetta

comfortline

Location

Finance and Lease Auto

4115 Macleod Trail, Calgary, AB T2S 2P4

587-391-7757

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

118,861KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7922757
  • Stock #: FL-0054

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # FL-0054
  • Mileage 118,861 KM

Vehicle Description

Finance or Lease at $79/Weekly with Zero Down payment and Sale price of $10,995 O.A.C

Finance & Lease Auto Calgary. 

Alberta's top Auto Loan and Leasing location. Guranteed Approval. Good Credit, Bad Credit or No Credit Approved. Apply and same-day approval on new and used inventory. 

Car Warranty Available!

Apply Online at: https://www.financeandleaseauto.ca/finance

Visit us: 4115 Macleod Trail, Calgary, Alberta Canada, T2G 2R6

Call Us: 1(587) 391 - 7757

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

