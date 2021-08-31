Menu
2012 Volvo XC90

160,531 KM

Details

$17,900

+ tax & licensing
$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

403-261-5892

2012 Volvo XC90

2012 Volvo XC90

AWD 5dr LEATHER/BACKUP CAMERA/SUNROOF/NAVIGATION

2012 Volvo XC90

AWD 5dr LEATHER/BACKUP CAMERA/SUNROOF/NAVIGATION

Location

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7

403-261-5892

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

160,531KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7968770
  Stock #: 12223
  VIN: YV4952CT2C1612223

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 12223
  • Mileage 160,531 KM

Vehicle Description

Need a vehicle that has style and class? Look at our Pre-Owned 2012 VOLVO ALL WHEEL DRIVE 7 PASSENGER (Pictured in photo) /Filled with top options including ,Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Navigation, Leather heated seats, Power lift gate, Power Sunroof Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Windows. Rear view camera 3RD row seating /Air /Tilt /Cruise/Smooth ride at a great price that's ready for your test drive. Fully inspected and given a clean bill of health by our technicians and . Fully detailed on the interior and exterior so it feels like new to you. There should never be any surprises when buying a used car, that's why we share our Mechanical Fitness Assessment and Carfax with our customers, so you know what we know. Bonnybrook Auto has proudly served Calgary for over 20 years, helping thousands find quality used vehicles at prices they can afford. If you would like to book a test drive, have questions about a vehicle or need information on finance rates, give our friendly staff a call today! /TRADE INS WELCOMED/ Amvic Licensed Business. Due to the recent increase for used vehicles. Demand and sales combined with the U.S exchange rate, a lot vehicles are being exported to the U.S. We are in need of pre-owned vehicles. We give top dollar for your trades. We also purchase all makes and models of vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Panoramic Sunroof
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING
Power Adjustable Seat
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7

