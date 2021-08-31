2012 Volvo XC90

+ taxes & licensing
Need a vehicle that has style and class? Look at our Pre-Owned 2012 VOLVO ALL WHEEL DRIVE 7 PASSENGER (Pictured in photo) /Filled with top options including ,Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Navigation, Leather heated seats, Power lift gate, Power Sunroof Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Windows. Rear view camera 3RD row seating /Air /Tilt /Cruise/Smooth ride at a great price that's ready for your test drive. Fully inspected and given a clean bill of health by our technicians and . Fully detailed on the interior and exterior so it feels like new to you. There should never be any surprises when buying a used car, that's why we share our Mechanical Fitness Assessment and Carfax with our customers, so you know what we know. Bonnybrook Auto has proudly served Calgary for over 20 years, helping thousands find quality used vehicles at prices they can afford. If you would like to book a test drive, have questions about a vehicle or need information on finance rates, give our friendly staff a call today! /TRADE INS WELCOMED/ Amvic Licensed Business. Due to the recent increase for used vehicles. Demand and sales combined with the U.S exchange rate, a lot vehicles are being exported to the U.S. We are in need of pre-owned vehicles. We give top dollar for your trades. We also purchase all makes and models of vehicles.
