Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Acura ILX

179,452 KM

Details Description

$16,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2013 Acura ILX

2013 Acura ILX

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Acura ILX

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8349879
  2. 8349879
  3. 8349879
  4. 8349879
  5. 8349879
  6. 8349879
  7. 8349879
  8. 8349879
  9. 8349879
  10. 8349879
  11. 8349879
  12. 8349879
  13. 8349879
  14. 8349879
  15. 8349879
  16. 8349879
  17. 8349879
  18. 8349879
  19. 8349879
  20. 8349879
  21. 8349879
  22. 8349879
  23. 8349879
  24. 8349879
  25. 8349879
  26. 8349879
  27. 8349879
  28. 8349879
  29. 8349879
  30. 8349879
  31. 8349879
  32. 8349879
  33. 8349879
  34. 8349879
  35. 8349879
  36. 8349879
  37. 8349879
  38. 8349879
  39. 8349879
  40. 8349879
  41. 8349879
  42. 8349879
  43. 8349879
  44. 8349879
  45. 8349879
  46. 8349879
  47. 8349879
  48. 8349879
  49. 8349879
  50. 8349879
Contact Seller

$16,000

+ taxes & licensing

179,452KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8349879
  • Stock #: 32697
  • VIN: 2HNYD2H64DH002597

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 32697
  • Mileage 179,452 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY MARCH 19.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 32697 - LOT #: 228DT - RESERVE PRICE: $16,000 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - CLAIM HISTORY: CLAIM HISTORY. - DEALERSHIP TRADE-IN: UNIT WAS TRADED IN AND IS BEING SOLD ON BEHALF OF A FRANCHISE DEALERSHIP. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2008 Chevrolet Silve...
 330,016 KM
$2,950 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Versa No...
 49,454 KM
$2,300 + tax & lic
2014 Rainbow EXPRESS...
 999,999 KM
$2,900 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory