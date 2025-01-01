Menu
Check out this 2013 Acura MDX AWD 4dr. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.7L/224 engine will keep you going. This Acura MDX features the following options: XM satellite radio w/3 months no-charge trial *N/A in AK or HI*, Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control, Variable pwr rack & pinion steering, Trailer stability assist, Tire pressure monitoring system w/location & pressure indicators, Tinted glass, Theft-deterrent system w/immobilizer, Super handling all-wheel drive (SH-AWD), Speed-sensitive variable intermittent front windshield wipers, and Remote entry system w/alarm.

2013 Acura MDX

143,008 KM

2013 Acura MDX

AWD 4dr

13136713

2013 Acura MDX

AWD 4dr

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

Used
143,008KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HNYD2H27DH000694

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 143,008 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2013 Acura MDX AWD 4dr. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.7L/224 engine will keep you going. This Acura MDX features the following options: XM satellite radio w/3 months no-charge trial *N/A in AK or HI*, Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control, Variable pwr rack & pinion steering, Trailer stability assist, Tire pressure monitoring system w/location & pressure indicators, Tinted glass, Theft-deterrent system w/immobilizer, Super handling all-wheel drive (SH-AWD), Speed-sensitive variable intermittent front windshield wipers, and Remote entry system w/alarm. Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

