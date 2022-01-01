Menu
2013 Acura MDX

75,919 KM

Details Description Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplex Alberta

587-327-5804

2013 Acura MDX

2013 Acura MDX

6-Spd AT w/Advance Package

2013 Acura MDX

6-Spd AT w/Advance Package

Location

Autoplex Alberta

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

587-327-5804

Logo_LowKilometer

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

75,919KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8093419
  • Stock #: AA0517
  • VIN: 2HNYD2H88DH002703

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 75,919 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition 2013 Acura MDX - Featuring 3rd Row Seating, Leather Interior, Navigation, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth Connection, Sunroof, Dual A/C, Rear Parking Aid, Cruise Control, and many more great features!

Call or text any time 403-680-9700!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Interval wipers
SPLASH GUARDS
Front air dam
High intensity discharge headlights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
dvd player
Subwoofer
Leather Seat
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Navigation Aid
Front Cooled Seat
Front Power Memory Seat
Front Power Lumbar Support
Third Row Removable Seat
Power Trunk Lid
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Telematics System
Separate Driver/Front Passenger Climate Controls
Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror
Passenger Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
Towing Preparation Package
4WD/AWD
Manual Sunroof
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

