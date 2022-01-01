2013 Acura MDX

$28,995 + taxes & licensing 7 5 , 9 1 9 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8093419

8093419 Stock #: AA0517

AA0517 VIN: 2HNYD2H88DH002703

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Beige

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 75,919 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Rear Wiper Automatic Headlights DEEP TINTED GLASS Interval wipers SPLASH GUARDS Front air dam High intensity discharge headlights Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Tire Pressure Monitor Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Child Safety Door Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Sunroof Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Tachometer Tilt Steering Column Trip Computer rear window defogger Leather Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player dvd player Additional Features Subwoofer Leather Seat ELECTRONIC PARKING AID Telescopic steering column Front side airbag Front Heated Seat Second Row Folding Seat Side Head Curtain Airbag Heated Exterior Mirror Navigation Aid Front Cooled Seat Front Power Memory Seat Front Power Lumbar Support Third Row Removable Seat Power Trunk Lid Vehicle Anti-Theft Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Electronic Brake Assistance Telematics System Separate Driver/Front Passenger Climate Controls Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror Passenger Multi-Adjustable Power Seat Cargo Area Tiedowns Vehicle Stability Control System Towing Preparation Package 4WD/AWD Manual Sunroof Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.