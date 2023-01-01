$16,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,988
+ taxes & licensing
Auto House
403-770-9294
2013 Audi A4
2013 Audi A4
PREMIUM PLUS
Location
Auto House
10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5
403-770-9294
$16,988
+ taxes & licensing
154,245KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10097208
- Stock #: 006051
- VIN: WAUFFCFLXDN006051
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 154,245 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Turbocharged,Power Steering,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Aluminum Wheels,Temporary Spare Tire,Sun/Moonroof,Generic Sun/Moonroof,Fog Lamps,HID headlights,Automatic Headlights,Headlights-Auto-Leveling,Intermittent Wipers,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,Rain Se...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Auto House
Auto House
Auto House Jacksonport
10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5