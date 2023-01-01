2013 Audi A4

$16,988 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 4 , 2 4 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10097208

10097208 Stock #: 006051

006051 VIN: WAUFFCFLXDN006051

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Mileage 154,245 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Turbocharged,Power Steering,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Aluminum Wheels,Temporary Spare Tire,Sun/Moonroof,Generic Sun/Moonroof,Fog Lamps,HID headlights,Automatic Headlights,Headlights-Auto-Leveling,Intermittent Wipers,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,Rain Se...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.