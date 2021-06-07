Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Audi A4

133,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tulu Canada

1-833-580-8858

Contact Seller
2013 Audi A4

2013 Audi A4

2.0T Sedan quattro Tiptronic

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Audi A4

2.0T Sedan quattro Tiptronic

Location

Tulu Canada

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

1-833-580-8858

  1. 7265735
  2. 7265735
  3. 7265735
  4. 7265735
  5. 7265735
  6. 7265735
  7. 7265735
  8. 7265735
  9. 7265735
  10. 7265735
  11. 7265735
  12. 7265735
  13. 7265735
  14. 7265735
  15. 7265735
  16. 7265735
  17. 7265735
  18. 7265735
  19. 7265735
  20. 7265735
Contact Seller

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

133,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7265735
  • Stock #: AA0390
  • VIN: WAUKFCFLXDA071956

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AA0390
  • Mileage 133,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition 2013 Audi A4! Featuring Bluebooth Connection, Premium Sound System, Back-Up Camera, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Parking Aid, Navigation, Blind Spot Monitor and many more great features!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Sunroof
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Interval wipers
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Locking Differential
Front air dam
Leather Seat
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Front Power Lumbar Support
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Trunk anti-trap device
Separate Driver/Front Passenger Climate Controls
Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Passenger Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
4WD/AWD
Manual Sunroof
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tulu Canada

2015 Chevrolet Equin...
 126,000 KM
$73 + tax & lic
2015 Subaru Legacy 2...
 132,000 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic

Email Tulu Canada

Tulu Canada

Tulu Canada

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

Call Dealer

1-833-580-XXXX

(click to show)

1-833-580-8858

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory