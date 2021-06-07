2013 Audi A4

$17,995 + taxes & licensing 1 3 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7265735

7265735 Stock #: AA0390

AA0390 VIN: WAUKFCFLXDA071956

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # AA0390

Mileage 133,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Traction Control ABS Brakes Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Child Safety Door Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Power Sunroof Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Column tilt steering Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Interval wipers Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Windows rear window defogger Trim Leather Steering Wheel Additional Features Locking Differential Front air dam Leather Seat Telescopic steering column Front side airbag Side Head Curtain Airbag Heated Exterior Mirror Front Power Lumbar Support Vehicle Anti-Theft Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Electronic Brake Assistance Trunk anti-trap device Separate Driver/Front Passenger Climate Controls Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat Passenger Multi-Adjustable Power Seat Cargo Area Tiedowns Vehicle Stability Control System 4WD/AWD Manual Sunroof Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.