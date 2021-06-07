Menu
2013 Audi A5

82,700 KM

Details Description Features

$19,990

+ tax & licensing
$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

2013 Audi A5

2013 Audi A5

w/ AWD / NAVI / BANG & OLUFSEN

2013 Audi A5

w/ AWD / NAVI / BANG & OLUFSEN

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

82,700KM
Used
  VIN: WAUCFBFR5DA055960

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 82,700 KM

Vehicle Description

This LOW KM Audi A5 comes loaded with a responsive 2.0L TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic transmission, QUATTRO ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, NAVIGATION system with back-up camera, premium Bang & Olufsen sound system, Blind Spot Detection, push start ignition, power sunroof, heated power leather seats with memory settings, xenon headlights, tri-zone climate control, Bluetooth, 19-inch alloy wheels and much more!!!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
HID Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

