Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Audi S5

131,236 KM

Details Description Features

$24,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,988

+ taxes & licensing

GT Motor Sports West

403-560-8466

Contact Seller
2013 Audi S5

2013 Audi S5

2dr Cpe Auto Premium | $0 DOWN | EVERYONE APPROVED

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Audi S5

2dr Cpe Auto Premium | $0 DOWN | EVERYONE APPROVED

Location

GT Motor Sports West

40 Hopewell Way NE #10, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

403-560-8466

  1. 1684535806
  2. 1684535808
  3. 1684535811
  4. 1684535814
  5. 1684535817
  6. 1684535822
  7. 1684535824
  8. 1684535826
  9. 1684535828
  10. 1684535830
  11. 1684535832
  12. 1684535834
  13. 1684535836
  14. 1684535838
  15. 1684535839
  16. 1684535841
  17. 1684535844
  18. 1684535846
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,988

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
131,236KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9972731
  • Stock #: GTW0069
  • VIN: WAULGBFR2DA000556

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # GTW0069
  • Mileage 131,236 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT – ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN HOUSE FINANCING!! 

 

GET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTSWEST.CA !!!

 

We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. Sunday 10-3PM

 

- LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!!

- INSTANT APPROVALS!!

- 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS!

- CREDIT CONSOLIDATION!

- UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE!

- NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGE

 

CALL US NOW AT 403-797-2475!!! REPLY TO THIS ADD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY!!

 

LOCATED @ 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, Alberta T3J 5H7 (Right behind Enterprise Car Rental) 

 

All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARPROOF and WARRANTY!

 

****REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $800!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL*******CALL 403-402-2015 FOR MORE DETAILS!!

 

Once we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customer’s personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individual's credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C. 

 

Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From GT Motor Sports West

2021 Toyota Camry SE...
 56,010 KM
$32,988 + tax & lic
2014 Buick Encore AW...
 225,164 KM
$14,988 + tax & lic
2011 Hyundai Santa F...
 198,906 KM
$11,988 + tax & lic

Email GT Motor Sports West

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GT Motor Sports West

GT Motor Sports West

40 Hopewell Way NE #10, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

Call Dealer

403-560-XXXX

(click to show)

403-560-8466

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory