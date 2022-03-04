Menu
2013 BMW 3 Series

177,600 KM

Details Description Features

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Car Zone

403-248-0245

2013 BMW 3 Series

2013 BMW 3 Series

320i xDrive

2013 BMW 3 Series

320i xDrive

Location

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

177,600KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8545772
  • Stock #: 981804
  • VIN: WBA3C3C54DF981804

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 177,600 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2014 BMW 320xi has 177,600 kms from new. Fully equipped with heated leather seating and steering wheel, parking sensors, bluetooth, sunroof and more. Call us for complete details. Open 7 days a week including Sundays. EASY FINANCING. ZERO DOWN, UP TO $10000 CASH BACK, NORTH AMERICAN WIDE WARRANTY and CARFAX available. Trades always welcome. Visit www.carzonecalgary.com Car Zone is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealer and specializes in helping our guests drive the vehicles they desire. Call us anytime at 403-248-0245 to experience this vehicle. Ask about our 90 day payment deferral plan. Bankruptcy, self-employed, bank repo, new to Canada, all types of CREDIT OK . Several Banks Want Your Business Today. Apply online at WWW.CARZONECALGARY.COM - we are here to help you! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED - Approval regardless of past credit history at www.carzonecalgary.com Phone 403-248-0245 and give us an opportunity to earn your business today.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Push Button Start
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Car Zone

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

