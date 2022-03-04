2013 BMW 3 Series

$13,990 + taxes & licensing 1 7 7 , 6 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments



Listing ID: 8545772

8545772 Stock #: 981804

981804 VIN: WBA3C3C54DF981804

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 177,600 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Push Button Start Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio SiriusXM Radio Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

