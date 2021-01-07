Menu
2013 BMW 5 Series

84,000 KM

$21,990

+ tax & licensing
$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

Car Zone

403-248-0245

2013 BMW 5 Series

2013 BMW 5 Series

535i xDrive

2013 BMW 5 Series

535i xDrive

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

84,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6561487
  Stock #: U70496
  VIN: WBAFU7C5XDDU70496

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 84,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Car Zone is excited to introduce this amazing vehicle! This 2013 BMW 535XI is loaded with features like Leather, power seats, Xdrive (AWD), navigation, back up camera, sunroof and so much more! Call today to book your testdrive, this vehicle wont last long!

Car Zone offers vehicles with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment inspection, Carfax History Report and North American Wide Extended Warranty Options. Open 7 days a week including Sundays. www.carzonecalgary.com Car Zone is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealer and specializes in helping our guests drive the vehicles they desire. Call us anytime at 403-248-0245 to experience this vehicle. Ask about our 90 day payment deferral plan. Bankruptcy, self-employed, bank repo, new to Canada, all types of CREDIT OK . Several Banks Want Your Business Today. Apply online at www.carzonecalgary.com 


Market Value Pricing
Flexible Financing Options
Easy Pre Approvals regardless of credit history
Upto $10,000 Cash Back Available
Free Full CarFax Vehicle History Report With Clean Title
Warranty Available On All Vehicles
Open 7 Days a Week
Top Money Paid for your Current Vehicle
We Buy Vehicles Everyday.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Mirror Memory
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Panoramic Roof
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Car Zone

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

