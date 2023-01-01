2013 BMW X5

$23,900 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 5 , 1 0 1 K M Used

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Carbon Black Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 115,101 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks AM/FM Stereo Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Cargo shade Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Bluetooth Connection Requires Subscription

